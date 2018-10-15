Justin Bieber Is ‘Not Over’ Selena Gomez Despite Marriage To Hailey Baldwin, Per ‘People’

Justin Bieber may be a married man, but he’s allegedly still not over his love for his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Reports claim that despite tying the knot with Hailey Baldwin earlier this year, the singer still carries a torch for his first love.

According to an October 15 report by People, Justin and Hailey secretly married in September, but the singer can’t stop thinking about his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

“He is not over Selena. This was his first great love and while he was young and traveling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her,” an insider told the magazine.

As many fans already know, Gomez recently suffered an emotional breakdown and had to be hospitalized. The singer/actress is now in a facility where she is receiving treatment following the episode, and Bieber is said to be beside himself because of the situation.

“[Justin] may or may not have made a mistake with his recent marriage but he was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena. He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to happy and healthy,” the source added.

Recently, Justin Bieber was spotted crying in the car with Hailey Baldwin, but the source claims that the breakdown had nothing to do with Selena Gomez.

“Hailey makes him super happy. He feels bad that Selena isn’t doing well, but that has nothing to do with his gloomy mood a few days ago,” the insider dished.

The source went on to reveal that it’s “hard” for Bieber to hear that Gomez isn’t doing well. He reportedly wants nothing but the best for his former love, and above all, wishes her happiness and health.

As fans will remember, Justin and Hailey got engaged back in July after only a few weeks of dating. The engagement came just four months after Bieber’s most recent split with Gomez, whom he has dated on and off since 2011.

Two months after the engagement news broke, Justin and Hailey allegedly walked down the aisle in a secret ceremony, and although multiple sources have claimed that the pair is legally married, the pair hasn’t confessed to the union just yet.

As for Selena Gomez’s breakdown, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship was said to play a part in it, but her health issues concerning her kidney transplant reportedly added to her stress as well.