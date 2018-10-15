Will Smith Discusses Worst Period Of Time In His Marriage

The actor reveals his marriage troubles on an episode of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's internet show.

The more we watch Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the more we learn about the Smith family! The show, which is co-hosted by Jada’s daughter Willow Smith and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, has discussed some very real, dark topics with their guests before. This weeks guest? None other than Jada’s long-time hubby Will Smith, reports People.

Will and Jada have been married for almost 21 years, which is an eternity in the entertainment industry! However, as much as they appear to be “couple goals” in public, things haven’t always been so perfect behind the scenes, as Will revealed to his daughter Willow on the latest episode of the internet show.

“There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight,” Will disclosed. “I started keeping track. Every morning. I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

While the clip of him saying this has been released for promotion, the full episode isn’t out yet, so there is no context for what Will is recalling. What we do know is that Jada wasn’t happy, and we might find out why when the show returns on October 22. In the trailer for the upcoming episodes, Will can be seen crying as well as discussing how he considers him and Jada to be “life partners” rather than married, reports Yahoo. It also appears that there will be some more light-hearted moments on his episode too, with Will and Jada teasing each other shown during another clip in the trailer.

The program, which received a 2018 People’s Choice Award nomination for daytime talk show, is known for delving into personal and sensitive issues. Jada has even revealed relationship secrets from the past, like what it was like to date Will before he had fully divorced from his first wife. She has also opened up about other times she was insecure or unhappy, such as when she had a 17-year-long feud with fellow actress Gabrielle Union or started to struggle with hair loss.

Jada’s daughter Willow has also been known to get deep on the show, such as discussing her experiences with depression and self-harm. This season we can expect guests like Leah Remini, who will discuss Scientology, and Ellen Pompeo, who will talk about race. It’s safe to say that Red Table Talk doesn’t shy away from difficult topics! While every episode contains three generations of family, the premiere episode of the latest season will throw in another family member to divulge even more about the Smiths’ experiences.