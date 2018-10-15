Jonah Hill Described His Email Conversations With Trent Reznor And Morrissey To Jimmy Fallon

Both Morrissey and Reznor helped Hill during his directorial debut, 'Mid90s.'

Mid90s, the movie which Vice is calling “film of the year,” is set to premier everywhere next week, hitting theaters on October 26, 2018.

This new piece of cinematic entertainment is Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, and gives audiences the story of 13-year-old Stevie as he spends his summer juggling a troubled home life and the group of new friends that he’s met at a skate shop. Rotten Tomatoes has currently given the movie a 91 percent fresh rating amongst top critics, and 96 percent of audience members have indicated that they wish to see Hill’s first stab at movie magic from the director’s chair. Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails — and his band-mate Atticus Ross — were enlisted by Hill to compose the entire score of Mid90s. The soundtrack for the movie will also feature a song by Morrissey.

Recently, Jonah Hill joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss what it was like directing Mid90s, as well as to enlighten audience members as to what his experience working with Trent Reznor and Morrissey was like — having never met either in person previous to the project, reports NME. The star explained that he, Reznor, and Morrissey communicated using emails, phone calls, text messages, and Skype.

Hill informed Fallon that Reznor is in fact the “most dry, funny person I’ve ever met.” The musician is apparently one of Jonah Hill’s heroes as well, as Hill is a big fan of Reznor’s music and artistic talent. According to Hill, the production company lacked a huge budget for Mid90s, which meant that the money for a soundtrack just wasn’t there. To solve this problem, Hill decided to write letters to his “favorite artists.”

“Every song that’s in the film, I wrote the scene to have that song in it. And I wrote to Morrissey, and I wrote him a really personal letter, and he emailed back, ‘It is my pleasure and I can’t wait to see Mid90s, Morrissey.’ All caps. I was like, ‘Morrissey knows what Mid90s is! He said the words Mid90s! Morrissey is my best friend! We are best friends! I’m best friends with Morrissey!'”

Appearing very excited and enthusiastic about his newest film — and his experiences with Morrissey and Reznor — Hill told Fallon and the audience of his joking, or perhaps half-joking, attempt to convince Trent to have him sing backup on the song “Head Like A Hole.” Hill stated that he ended every exchange with the offer. Apparently his remark was not acknowledged until finally — after six months of dropping his offer of availability on Reznor every single day — the artist responded to Hill, copying everyone on the email. His response was a simple, “H-A,” says Hill, who was more than amused by Reznor’s dry humored reaction.