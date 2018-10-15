‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Jack Rages At Ashley!

Monday, October 15’s The Young and the Restless recap brings Ashley’s explanation for why she did what she did, and Nikki, Victoria, Sharon, and Phyllis try to figure out what to do about their blackmail situation.

Well, Jack (Peter Bergman) insisted that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) explain why she took his Abbott identity away from him. Instead of being sorry for her bad behavior, Ashley insisted she felt like Christmas came early for her this year, which just further enraged Jack.

Ashley did point out several of Jack’s poor behaviors that led to her plot for the ultimate revenge — stripping him of his paternity ties. First, there was the blood Abbott clause which kept her from becoming CEO of Jabot and which he threw in her face quite meanly. Then, there was the fact that he teamed up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to frame Ashley for corporate espionage while she worked at Newman Enterprises. Those little details that surely he could be forgiven for and wouldn’t cause an all-out war, but sometimes when somebody gets pushed enough, she fires back, and that’s what Ashley did. Sorry, not sorry.

Of course, there’s the small fact that Ashley actually used Dina’s (Marla Adams) Alzheimer’s against her to confuse her purposefully, and that deception probably won’t sit well with anybody, but Ashley doesn’t seem to care at all. Ultimately, Jack destroyed Ashley’s office in his fury complete with throwing her chair through the glass window while she screamed. Jack no longer wanted to know the bitter, cold, monster his sister had become.

While Jack and Ashley argued, Traci (Beth Maitland0, Kyle (Michael Mealor), Lauren (Traci Bregman), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) stood around talking about Ashley until Abby (Melissa Ordway) finally had enough of the group badmouthing her mother. Abby admitted that she doesn’t even recognize her mother, though, after all the horrible Ashley did, which also included using Abby.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) got together to discuss their latest blackmail letters. Together they figured out the blackmailer wanted a specific amount of money to keep quiet about the secret, which may or may not be about J.T. since the letter sender never really specified.

Nikki just wanted to pay the person who sent the letters. However, eagle-eyed Phyllis noted that the messages didn’t specify anything to do with J.T., which means the blackmailer might actually know nothing. Despite their disagreement, the women decided to hold off on sending the cash just a bit longer until they could develop a plan.

