Kylie Jenner Flaunts Flat Tummy In Sports Bra For Sexy New Photos

Kylie Jenner is showing off her post-baby body on social media, and fans are in awe of her toned tummy just eight months after giving birth to her first child. She welcomed a daughter named Stormi Webster into the world along with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to post two sexy new snapshots of herself. The mirror selfies feature the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looking toned in nothing but a sports bra and pants.

In the photos, Kylie rocks a white sports bra which showcases her tiny waist and toned abs. The new mom also dons a pair of white drawstring pants — and layered necklaces — to complete her look.

In the social media share, Jenner sports a fanny pack across her chest and wears her long, blonde hair parted to the side. Her hair is styled in soft, curly rings as she poses seductively.

Jenner captioned the photos with a simple ghost emoji — and nothing else. Kylie Jennier could possibly be hinting at the fact that she is wearing her brand new Kylie Cosmetics Halloween makeup line, which she has been promoting via social media for over a week.

In the background of the twin snapshots, fans can see a plush rug, matching chairs, and a couch with articles of clothing seemingly draped over it. Long panels of curtains are also present, drawn closed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been so busy with her makeup line — and her life as a new mother — that she allegedly doesn’t want to appear on her family’s reality TV series any longer.

“Kris is desperate to keep Kylie on the show and thinks that she is essential to renegotiating after the contracts end, but she has a billion dollars already. She doesn’t need the show at all anymore,” an insider previously told Radar Online of the youngest Kardashian sister.

“Kylie wants to focus on her baby and her cosmetics line instead. She hasn’t been into the show in a while and it just has been really difficult for her to fit it into her already super busy schedule,” the source added.

In addition, Us Weekly reports that Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, want to grow their family — and are “actively trying” to have another baby together. Sources claim that the young makeup mogul loves being a mother, and has found a good work-life balance.