Amy Schumer Talks Hardships Of Being A Woman: ‘We’re Sexualized All The Time’

Once again, Amy Schumer is speaking her mind on a hot button issue.

This week, the actress sat down with Dax Shepard on his podcast titled Armchair Expert, where she talked about a number of topics, according to People. And of course, one hot topic that came up was the #MeToo movement — and the way that women are sexually harassed each and every day.

“Being a woman sucks. It’s very difficult… We’re sexualized all the time, even when it seems crazy. I feel really bad for these girls who are so hot because guys can’t handle it. You can’t have a conversation, everything skews sexual and you’re gonna be treated differently.”

But Schumer didn’t stop there. The 37-year-old then went on to list statistics — as well as examples — related to how prevalent sexual assault against women really is.

“1 in 6 women reports being sexually assaulted, but really it’s 1 in 3 women. So we’re not even like, is this gonna happen? We’re like, when?… Like if I’m in New York and I take the subway — women, we run home at night. We’re afraid. We put the key between our two fingers, like we’re gonna be able to do something with that.”

In addition, Schumer said that women unfortunately live in fear of violence each and every day — even when it’s just walking past a man sitting alone on a bench.

“We just brace ourselves. And I think that’s something men don’t really understand.”

Schumer also posted a photo on her Instagram account to share that she would be taking part in Dax’s podcast. The photo is primarily in yellow, with Schumer appearing front and center wearing a smile on her face. On her forehead appear her initials, “AS.” Within just a few hours of the post having gone live, it has already gained a lot of attention.

Thus far, the image has earned the comedienne 9,000 likes in addition to 120 plus comments. Some fans said that they had already listened to the podcast — and that they had loved it — while other fans said that they would be tuning in later.

“You were an awesome guest! It was a great show! Thank you for being my voice. It is scary to be a woman,” one fan wrote.

“The honesty in this was too good… the world needs more conflict resolution and compassion that you two showed here,” another commented.

As fans of the comic know, Schumer is never one to shy away from standing up for what she believes in. As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Schumer and her pal Emily Ratajkowski were arrested for protesting against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in Washington D.C.

Along with these two famous ladies, 291 other individuals were also arrested during said protests.