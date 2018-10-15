Scheana Marie Prepares To Release Two New Songs As She Enjoys Boyfriend Adam Spott In Iceland

Scheana Marie will drop two new singles this week.

Scheana Marie has an exciting week ahead of her.

As the Vanderpump Rules cast member enjoys Iceland with boyfriend Adam Spott, she’s preparing to release not one but two new singles.

“So excited to share that I’m debuting 2 of my new songs I worked on with @sean2miles on @scheananigans this week!” Scheana wrote in the caption of a photo shared to her Scheananigans Instagram page days ago, via a report from Reality Tea on October 15.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Scheana has released a few songs in recent years but her two new singles will be the first songs in a long time. As for whether or not the singles, or the creation of the singles, will be featured on the upcoming seventh season of the show, fans will have to wait and see.

In other Scheana Marie news, the reality star and singer recently traveled to Iceland with her boyfriend Adam Spott, who made his Vanderpump Rules debut last year.

While Scheana Marie attempted to keep the status of her relationship with Adam Spott a secret from Vanderpump Rules fans for the past several months, the relationship was outed by Stassi Schroeder on Instagram earlier this week.

Below is one of the photos Scheana shared from her trip to Iceland.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott have been spending a ton of time together throughout production on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules but it’s unclear whether or not their trip to Iceland was filmed for the show.

Just last month, during an interview with E! News at the Firework App launch celebration at Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles, Scheana played coy about her romance with Adam.

“I’m still single. I’m hangin’ and bangin’,” she joked. “People have definitely been interested in it but I haven’t been single since I was 25. I get it. I’ve been divorced, then a tough breakup.”

“Now I’ve been single for a little over a year and I’ve definitely had my fun,” she explained.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana was seen dating actor Robert Parks-Valletta and throughout the season’s episodes, she seemed to be sold on getting married to him and starting a family. Then, ahead of the reunion special, the couple broke up.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere later this year on Bravo TV.