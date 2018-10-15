WWE News: Former World Heavyweight Champion Announces Huge News, Teases New Contract Signing

It appears as if "The Showstopper" is finally getting paid.

For the last couple of years, there have been a lot of rumors flying around about Dolph Ziggler — particularly centered around whether he would continue as a member of the WWE roster. As time has gone on he’s stayed with the company, but there has always been confusion as to his actual contract status. Lately, he has been in the spotlight of main event matches on Monday Night Raw, and it certainly appears as if it is all going to pay off for him.

It has seemed that every couple of months for the last two years, there has been speculation surrounding the nature of Dolph Ziggler’s contract with WWE. In February, it was reported that Ziggler had signed a new two-year deal with WWE that was worth $1.5 million per year, but was it true?

Back in August, Ziggler spoke with PW Insider and revealed some interesting info about his current employment status.

“I feel like you’ll have to see Sunday or Monday, but I’ve also heard that [my deal was coming up]. I’ve also heard about several different contracts that I signed, but I didn’t sign.”

Two months ago, Ziggler mentioned that his deal may be coming up and that he enjoys doing what he does, but nothing more concrete than these abstract references was confirmed. On Monday, the former World Heavyweight Champion hopped on Twitter and gave a big tease of something to come.

????HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT????

will be made at 6pm eastern.

just have to cross the t’s & dot the lowercase j’s…

til then I’ll continue being the hardest working man in sports entertainment & get jacked for #RAW pic.twitter.com/DH9CPfybJh — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) October 15, 2018

This news could pan out to be any number of things, but a lot of signs point to Dolph Ziggler having signed a new contract with WWE. Of course, he does enjoy trolling the fans and leading them on — so, it could be something entirely different, having nothing to do with his professional wrestling career.

During the last few months, Ziggler has become one of the primary names on Monday Night Raw, and he’s been involved in numerous important storylines. After teaming up with Drew McIntyre, the pair won the Raw Tag Team Championship titles — and have since been running roughshod over the competition.

WWE

This tag-team duo ended up being partnered with Braun Strowman as well — becoming the “Dogs of War” stable, and feuding with The Shield. Those six men have become the primary focus of Raw over the last few months.

Dolph Ziggler’s contract status with WWE is something that has been a huge topic of conversation in the internet wrestling community for years. Many fans thought, and continue to think, that Ziggler was undervalued by the company and that he deserved better, yet they didn’t want to see him leave. Now, he’s preparing to make a huge announcement — and his words are certainly teasing that he’ll be on Raw for a long time to come.