Alexis Ren Shows Off Tiny Waist And Stunning Figure Ahead Of Week 4 ‘DWTS’ Performance

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are having a great time this fall on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. The model and social media influencer shared an emotional story about her most memorable year last week on DWTS, but it looks as if this week has been pretty light-hearted and fun. Heading into her trio performance on Monday night, Alexis shared some cute posts that also showcased her amazing figure.

This week, Alexis and Alan are bringing in Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler for their trio dance. Ren shared some shots of her with Maddie via her Instagram account, and the two gals really seemed to have hit it off. In the photos, the DWTS contender says that Monday is going to be a lot of fun as she’s seen wearing a black crop top and black sweatpants.

Ren has built up nearly 13 million followers on Instagram — in large part due to her sizzling bikini photos. In these shots with Maddie, Alexis shows exactly why she’s become so popular on social media. Even in sweatpants, the DWTS contestant looks gorgeous — and her toned midriff certainly gets her fans buzzing.

In the latest shot that she shared via her Instagram account, Alexis seems to be in her Dancing with the Stars trailer. In this shot, she’s wearing a white crop top with gray sweatpants — and she notes that it’s show day. Once again, despite wearing casual workout clothes, Ren oozes sex appeal and radiates a natural beauty.

Alexis’ short crop top and low-hanging sweats show off her impressive abs. It becomes evident that this swimsuit model knows just how to stand in order to show off all of her best angles. Both Ziegler’s Instagram account and Bersten’s Instagram account have shared some rehearsal shots as well, making it clear that this Dancing with the Stars trio has really clicked this week.

While Ren hit the dance floor in Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars with plenty of raw talent, she has also had to push herself to be vulnerable and open. Models do not always have a very smooth ride on DWTS— but so far, Alexis looks like she might be the exception to the rule. She has clearly bonded with her partner Alan, and they have already provided some stellar performances.

Can Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten take home the Mirrorball Trophy this fall? They definitely seem like they could be contenders, but the competition within this current DWTS cast is intense. Viewers have really taken to Alexis, and the more that she opens up, the more that audiences come to love her. Alan seems to be the perfect partner for her, and Dancing with the Stars fans are anxious to see what they will cook up next.