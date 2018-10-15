Miley Cyrus Glows As She Shops For Baby Clothes In L.A.

Miley Cyrus was photographed shopping for baby clothes over the weekend, and stirred up those old rumors that she and her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, may be expecting a baby together.

According to an October 15 report by Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus was seen perusing the baby aisles at a boutique in L.A.’s Studio City district on Sunday. The singer was said to spend 20 minutes picking out the perfect cotton onesies from the store.

Miley was glowing as she shopped with friends over the weekend. The former Hannah Montana actress wore a leopard print turtleneck top which she tucked into a pair of black jeans. Cyrus paired the outfit with a pair of boots, and sported a black purse across her chest.

Miley carried a coffee in one hand, and a pair of trendy, red cat eye sunglasses in her other hand. Her long, blonde hair was parted to the side and worn in natural-looking, loose waves.

The singer was seen smiling with her friends during a shopping trip, but Liam was nowhere in sight for the outing. The couple have been dodging baby and marriage rumors for years. However, have not confirmed any big news to fans as of yet.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been together on and off since 2009 when the pair met on the set of the movie, The Last Song. They got engaged back in 2012, but broke up the following year.

However, after a couple of years apart, Miley and Liam got back together in 2016, and announced their re-engagement. They’ve been seemingly going strong ever since. Now the couple are said to be thinking about having children together, and recently moved into an $8 million mansion in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sources claim that the couple are in “full-on nesting mode,” and and that they are finally “ready” to start a family.

“Miley’s not pregnant yet, as far as I know, but it’s pretty clear she and Liam are getting ready for the next step,” one source stated. “They’ve both agreed that they’re at a place in their lives where they’d actually be ready if she got pregnant,” another insider revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are allegedly happier than they have been in years. The pair are said to be loving how their lives and careers are going, and feel good about their future. They’ve also been making it a priority to spend as much time together as possible.