Rita Ora, Wearing See-Through Body Suit, Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Instagram Post

The Instagram video post highlights the #1 position of her latest single on UK pop charts.

Her post is technically a video, promoting her latest single and touting its current placement on the UK record charts. But that’s probably not what most of Rita Ora’s followers are drawn to when they first see the social media posting.

Ora, whose latest album ‘Phoenix’ is set to debut in November according to reporting from Billboard, posted a full-body pose of herself in her latest Instagram post. With her hands at both sides of her head, and staring down at the camera below, Ora, wearing an all-blue thin-as-can-be body suit, leaves little to be imagined of what lies underneath, as her nipples are clearly visible in the top half of the picture.

Although technically Instagram has a no-nipples policy according to their terms of service, Ora’s image will probably pass scrutiny as it does not directly show her nipples in the posting. Still, those who click onto her post will have little doubt about what’s there.

The video itself is a still of that image, with a bit of her newest single “Let You Love Me” playing in the background. The song, the artist points out, “is #1 for the 3rd week in a row on UK’s biggest chart show!” Ora included a link to her track in her post as well.

Ora is excited about the direction this album took, she said in a recent interview. “This album is a true labor of love, and it was important for me to do it my way,” she explained, according to reporting from Pop Scoop. “I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I’m really proud of.”

The risque photograph of Ora is not something she’s unaccustomed to, either. Earlier this month, the British singer shared an image of herself from the cover of Clash magazine. In that post, which the Inquistr reported on when it came out, Ora is completely nude, with parts of her own body blocking out the areas that would also ordinarily warrant an Instagram review, including her nipples.

Although many of her fans appreciate the artful way in which she depicts her body, not everyone is happy with it — including Ora’s own mother, who says she has to speak to her daughter about the matter whenever the two are together.

“‘Put some clothes on, now!'” Vera Sahatçiu, Ora’s mother, said she tells her daughter. ‘Every time she’s on in London, I go and have mother-daughter talks.’