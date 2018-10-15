Kellyanne Conway Calls Elizabeth Warren’s Native American DNA Results ‘Junk Science’

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway apparently doesn’t find much significance in the DNA test results that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made public in the face of Donald Trump’s continual rejection of her claims to Native American ancestry.

CNN correspondent Abby Phillip first reported that Conway addressed the news of Sen. Warren sharing her lab findings, while courting reporters on the White House driveway on Monday morning, October 15.

Upon receiving an inquiry into her impression of the results, Conway suggested that it isn’t in her job description to be on top of Sen. Warren’s heritage, stating, “I haven’t looked at the test. I’m not a forensic scientist.” She would then go on to double down on how irrelevant the matter is to her – but not before appearing to dismiss the validity of the test outright.

“I know that everybody likes to pick their junk science or sound science depending on the conclusion it seems some days,” video that CNN recorded of the gaggle recorded Conway saying. “But I haven’t looked at the DNA test and it really doesn’t interest me.”

Conway’s attitude toward the revelation mirrored that which President Trump gave off in his reaction to the Boston Globe report that covered the outcome of Warren’s probe into her ancestry.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump wrote off Warren’s efforts to disprove the skepticism he has espoused about her alleged Cherokee and Delaware Indian lineage. Within hours of the Massachusetts senator sharing news of her DNA results and calling on the president to in turn keep to his word that he’d pay $1 million to a charity of her choice for taking the test, he replied, “who cares?” and then proceeded to deny that he ever made her such a proposition.

Trump’s response would prompt Sen. Warren to circle back to Twitter so that she could hold him to account with video of the Montana rally where he pitched her the offer. “Having some memory problems [Donald Trump] Should we call for a doctor?” she’d caption the post.

Sen. Warren didn’t stop at pulling the president’s card with the tweet. After jogging his memory in its opening sentence, she reminded him of the deficit he’s faced in gaining the favor of citizens who’ve been polled throughout his first term in office. And in the same breath, the prospective Democratic nominee for the 2020 election predicted that it won’t be long before it all comes to head for his administration.

“Here’s something you won’t ‘forget,’ Mr. President: You’re the least popular president in modern history & your allies will go down hard in the midterm elections. 22 days. Tick-tock, tick-tock,” Warren wrote.