Are Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Ready To Team Up On A Joint Album? Wedding Rumors Continue To Swirl

Blake Shelton has been dating the No Doubt rocker for three years.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going strong for three years and now, rumors of a potential joint album have hit the web.

According to an October 15 report from Hollywood Life, Shelton, who is currently starring on the 15th season of The Voice, would love to take the next step with Stefani and team up with his fellow musician on a joint album.

“Blake would love to make an album with Gwen…he would love for them to be a modern version of Johnny and June Cash, so they can work together and tour together,” a close source to Shelton explained.

As for the thoughts of Stefani, she is said to be more “realistic” about the possibility of creating an album with her longtime boyfriend and isn’t so sure they would be able to blend their styles of music together. As fans well know, Stefani has long been singing rock songs while her boyfriend is a country music star.

“He takes a lot more seriously than Gwen,” the source said.

As for what else is in store for Shelton and Stefani in the future, the couple has long been facing rumors of a future engagement and wedding. Most recently, however, Hollywood Life told readers the couple was not yet engaged, nor were they discussing any specific plans to tie the knot.

That said, a wedding is most definitely not out of the question for the couple.

“There isn’t anything brewing on a specific engagement or time for the two to get married, but one thing they would love to see happen at their future wedding that they have talked about a couple times is that they’d like Kelly Clarkson to sing for them at it,” our source said. “They are such great friends and Blake would like to have Kelly share in that moment with her beautiful voice. It would be very special.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani began dating one another at the end of 2015, months after he split from Miranda Lambert and she split from Gavin Rossdale. Since then, the couple has been balancing their careers with their personal lives at home with Stefani’s three kids.

Although Shelton and Stefani spend a lot of time in Los Angeles when he’s working there on The Voice, they also frequently visit his ranch in Oklahoma.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Voice Season 15 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.