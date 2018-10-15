Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Looked ‘So In Love’ At ‘SNL’ Just Hours Before Split, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split stunned fans over the weekend. The couple, who had become a staple in the media during their brief romance, called reportedly called off their engagement just hours after being spotted looking happy together.

According to an October 15 report by Daily Mail, Ariana Grande was said to be at the studio with Pete Davidson over the weekend as he performed on Saturday Night Live‘s third episode of the season.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple looked very much in love, and were even showing off PDA just hours before calling off their engagement.

“They were holding hands, she was cuddling with him and they both looked very much in love. There was no sign from either one of them that they were about to split,” an insider revealed.

As many fans know, Grande has been canceling appearances and mostly staying out of the spotlight following the death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died from a drug overdose in early September. She has revealed that she needs some time to heal, and it seems that her relationship with Davidson could be one of the things she needs to take time away from.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande plans to give Pete Davidson his engagement ring back and has no intentions of ever getting back together with her former fiance following the shocking split.

“Ariana needs to take a minute away from the spotlight and just be alone to figure out who she is. She is giving him the ring back and has no plans of getting back together with him. She is broken but she is strong and surrounded by her family and loved ones, all who never liked Pete to begin with,” the insider dished.

As fans will remember, Grande and Davidson met back in March 2016 when the singer performed on Saturday Night Live. Ariana was still dating Mac Miller and Pete was dating Cazzie David at the time.

In early May, Ariana announced her split from Mac, and only two days later she was spotted with Pete. By the end of May, the couple’s relationship is revealed. Only a few weeks later the couple was engaged, shocking fans all over the world.

Although multiple sources have confirmed Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s split, the couple has not publicly spoken out about their alleged breakup over the weekend.