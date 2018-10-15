Jason Hoppy was chastised by Judge Michael Katz

Manhattan Judge Michael Katz is calling out Jason Hoppy, the former husband of Real Housewives Of New York star Bethenny Frankel for using the overdose death of Frankel’s boyfriend, Dennis Shields, for his own advantage in their ongoing custody battle. Hoppy petitioned the court to have Frankel drug tested as a result of Shields’ overdose.

PageSix says that Judge Katz chastised Hoppy for being opportunistic, and denied Hoppy’s petition to drug test the RHONY star.

“There was a tragedy which I think you’re trying to exploit to embarrass Ms. Frankel.”

Robert Wallack, Jason Hoppy’s lawyer says that Frankel posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she was “clearly intoxicated and slurring her speech.” He suggested if this is what she does in public, what might she do in private?

Allan Mayefsky, the lawyer representing Frankel says this is all ridiculous, and his client doesn’t have a drug problem. Judge Katz added that the timing of Hoppy’s request for drug testing seemed awfully convenient considering that it never came up until Frankel asked for a custody hearing in an effort to gain full custody of daughter, Bryn.

Frankel and Hoppy have a custody trial scheduled for March.

RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is still grieving the loss of her boyfriend, Dennis Shields who died suddenly of an accidental opiate overdose. Shields had a history of back problems and tried to administer Narcan, but it was too late. Immediately following Shields’ death, Jason Hoppy took Frankel back to court in an effort to challenge their custody arrangements.

In response, Frankel’s lawyer told the judge that the former couple is unable to co-parent, and so his client had no choice but to seek full custody so that she no longer had to communicate with her ex, Jason Hoppy.

“This is a case where joint custody is just not viable. The harassment, the stalking, the 500 emails in 90 days, in which he called her a ‘sad, miserable, bitter old woman,’ and said, ‘I’ll pray for you,’ while asking about life insurance — a veiled threat — there’s no way these parties can be joint custodians.”

Malefsky added that Hoppy only wanted custody of Bryn for himself so that he would have additional opportunities to “harass Frankel” and also take in more money for child support.

Frankel’s legal team added that Hoppy was filing now because he was envious of the bond that Dennis Shields had formed with daughter Bryn.