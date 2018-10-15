Sofia Richie Flaunts Toned Abs During Ice Cream Date With Scott Disick & Son

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was spotted showing off her flat tummy and killer abs over the weekend as she and her boyfriend were photographed getting ice cream with his oldest son, Mason.

According to an October 15 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick looked happy to be spending some time with Mason, 8, as they strolled together and enjoyed a frozen treat.

Sofia wore a white crop top that showed off her insane curves. She paired the top with some black pants and a black jacket. She donned a pair of white heels to tie the outfit together, and rocked large hoop earrings and some dark sunglasses as her only accessories.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a pair of camo print cargo pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He added a pair of black sneakers and trendy sunglasses to complete the look.

Little Mason looked like his famous father as he rocked some black sweats, a black long-sleeved t-shirt, and white sneakers. He also donned multiple gold chains around his neck and sported a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses for the outing with his dad and Sofia.

The trio were said to enjoy their ice cream before heading to celebrity hot spot, Nobu, in Malibu for a meal together. Later, Mason’s grandfather, Caitlyn Jenner, was also spotted at the establishment.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for over a year, and are in a very serious relationship, Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, refuses to get friendly with Richie.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life that although Kourtney is fine with Sofia spending time with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, she doesn’t want to grow a friendship with the model.

“Kourtney is definitely not prepared to build a friendship with Sofia at this point. She is still adjusting to the idea that Sofia spends time with her kids and that has been hard for her to accept at times,” an insider dished.

“Kourtney respects Scott’s relationship with Sofia but it has taken some getting used to with this being Scott’s first serious relationship since they split. She knows Scott would love for everyone to get along, but Kourtney and Scott have too much history and it’s going to take more time for the women in his life to have a relationship separate from him. However, Kourtney always want to put their kids first and as long as Sofia treats them well, she is ok with Scott bringing her around them,” the source added of Kardashian’s thoughts on Sofia Richie and Scott Disick.