‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers: BB20’s Tyler Crispen & Brett Robinson, Robin Givens & Det. Sanchez

Bold and the Beautiful casting spoiler news for the week of October 22 reveals that Big Brother Season 20’s Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson will pop in on the show, per Inquisitr. Hope (Annika Noelle) is due for a doctor visit and Dr. Phillips, played by Riverdale’s Robin Givens, will give her and Liam (Scott Clifton) some good news. Jeremy Ray Valdez returns as Detective Alex Sanchez when he investigates Bill’s (Don Diamont) hospitalization, and Dick Christie appears as Charlie.

The BB20’s houseguests will play “Tyler” and “Brett”, and according to Entertainment Weekly, they “owned a high tech robotic startup, have sold their company, and now focus of philanthropic endeavors.” Some speculate that their philanthropic endeavors may include reviving Hope’s fashion line since her range had a social awareness message. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) scaled back Hope For The Future and she was left dangling with no funds and trying to explain to the various charities why they could no longer sponsor them. Tyler and Brett will debut on Bold and the Beautiful on October 24.

Another possibility is that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) could have approached the two philanthropists for his social media agenda. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recently appointed him as the social media manager of Forrester Creations and he may be looking at sprucing up the company’s image.

Detective Alex Sanchez, who should be charged for being too hot for an officer, will be snooping around when Bill is hospitalized during the week of October 22. Inquisitr states that a scene will take place in Bill’s hospital room and the detective will investigate how he was injured in the first place. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will team up and confront Dollar Bill, but are they responsible for putting him in the hospital? Jeremy Ray Valdez returns on October 24 and 25.

Another exciting storyline for the week of October 22 is that Hope and Liam will go and see Dr. Phillips for a scheduled visit. The doctor will perform an ultrasound scan, and will ask the expectant parents if they would like to know the baby’s sex! Delighted fans will soon find out whether Liam and Hope are having a boy or girl, and see how they react to the news. It seems as if this pregnancy is progressing beautifully with no complications thus far. According to Highlight Hollywood, Robin Givens will appear on the 19th and 22nd.

Dick Christie will return as Charlie Webber on October 24 and 25. Charlie is a recently engaged man and he and Pam (Alley Mills) are set to get married. However, he could also be on the scene of Bill’s injury. Stay tuned to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.