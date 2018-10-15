Kym Herjavec Posts Adorable Photos Of Twins Dressed As Pumpkins, Admits She’s Gone Overboard For 1st Halloween

Kym Johnson Herjavec is approaching her first Halloween as a mom and it looks like she is having a blast preparing for the big event. Her twin babies Hudson and Haven with husband Robert Herjavec were born in April and it looks like they’re getting used to having their mom gush over them.

As the Inquisitr shared, Hudson and Haven have already made their Instagram debut as a pair of sharks. Now, their mama Kym is taking things a step further. The former Dancing with the Stars pro just shared a new photo of the babies on Instagram and this time they are both dressed as pumpkins.

Herjavec admitted that she wasn’t entirely sure that Hudson and Haven were enjoying this Monday morning outfit situation. Kym also acknowledged that she might be getting a little carried away with the Halloween preparations, but with baby twins and so many costume options, nobody can blame her.

Fans go crazy for any post that Kym shares of the twins and this one is no exception. The photo got more than 5,000 likes within the first hour, along with dozens of comments. Herjavec’s followers commented on how adorable the babies looked, noting that they are always excited to see posts with Hudson and Haven in them.

It doesn’t sound as if Kym is necessarily 100 percent sold on having the twins dress as pumpkins for their first Halloween. The babies do look adorable, but as Herjavec noted, there are a lot of options available and it may be that her social media followers will get some additional sneak peeks over the next couple of weeks.

While Robert doesn’t share updates on the babies via his Instagram page as often as Kym does, he is clearly a proud papa. Fans of the family remember that Kym and Robert fell in love after partnering with one another in Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars, and they got married on July 31, 2016. They announced her pregnancy in December 2017 and Hudson and Haven were born on April 23, 2018.

Kym clearly adores being a mom and fans love watching her juggle motherhood with her dedication to fitness and all of the other projects she has on her plate. Shark Tank viewers just got to see Hudson and Haven make their debut on their dad Robert’s show in a clip related to carrying car seats and chances are that the babies have plenty of additional television appearances in their futures.

Will the Herjavec twins end up being pumpkins for Halloween or will mama Kym end up going with a different costume plan? Whatever Hudson and Haven are dressed as for their first Halloween will no doubt be adorable and fans can’t wait to see some photos.