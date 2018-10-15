Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Working On A Kids Cookbook: ‘I Really Wanna Make It Awesome’

What’s better than a Chrissy Teigen cookbook for adults? A Chrissy Teigen cookbook for kids, of course!

The multi-talented mother of two recently announced that she is working on something really special. According to People, the 32-year-old dished on her new project this past weekend at New York City Wine and Food Festival, where she was hosting her own #cravingsfest.

But Teigen is hoping that her cookbook can live up to her 2-year-old daughter’s expectations.

“It’s going to be so good. Hopefully it’s Luna-approved.”

The announcement came when one fan asked Chrissy if she had any interest in writing a kids cookbook, to which she told fans about her upcoming plans.

“I really wanna make it awesome. I know kids have really simple palates and we all want to make them more refined, but they’re just kids, so we’re gonna do stuff that kids are going to love,” she said.

This book will be Teigen’s third as she has already authored both Cravings and Cravings: Hungry For More. During the event, Teigen also urged her fans to tweet at her with some kid-friendly food ideas that she would be able to add to her upcoming book. The model wants to make sure that there’s a little something for every kid, even the picky eaters.

And in another fan question and answer session, an attendee asked Teigen if if she would have any interest in following in the footsteps of other celebrities by getting a show of her own. But Chrissy said that she’ll leave that up to her idols like Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis. However, the model did admit that she may possibly be interested in some sort of show where she could do a “travel-food cooking experience” instead.

And most recently, Chrissy and her husband, singer John Legend, made headlines for their thoughts on Kanye West’s recent White House appearance. As the Inquisitr shared over the weekend, Chrissy and John are not happy with Kanye and his recent rants and they want to sit down and talk to him. As fans know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye are good friends with Legend and Teigen.

“They are both upset with Kanye, but don’t want to publicly bash him because that really doesn’t solve anything. They would like to actually have conversations with him behind closed to doors to make him aware of their feelings and hope that he gets to a place where he can see things from their perspective,” an insider dished.

It remains to be seen if they do get that sit down with Kanye or not.