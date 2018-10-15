Orlando Brown Checks Into Rehab After Friends Stage Intervention, According To ‘TMZ’

Actor Orlando Brown, best known for his role as Eddie Thomas on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven, is finally seeking help, after his friends organized an intervention, TMZ reported.

Brown’s childhood friend, Danny Boy, who is also the owner of the Vegas restaurant Brown burglarized last month, was the one that began the quest to get Brown the help he needed. He contacted Hollywood producers Wendy Wheaton and Tommy Red, who provided contacts for a treatment facility.

The intervention was, perhaps, a long time coming. The plan, according to TMZ, was to get Brown help in August, but he “threw a wrench in that plan when he got arrested back in September for breaking into Danny’s joint.” Brown was released from jail on October 1, but “went MIA for a few weeks.”

He ran into trouble again just last week, after the cops were called during his stay at the San Frenando Valley hotel. According to an earlier TMZ report, law enforcement officials were called to the hotel the evening of October 8, after an argument broke out over the room assignments Brown’s manager had arranged.

While this did not result in Brown being arrested again, he was “so bad off” that his friends had to wait a few more days to have the intervention. After the intervention, which was put together by Wheaton, Red and their group, Your Secret Angels.org, Brown decided to enter a treatment facility for mental health and substance abuse issues.

Brown has had his share of troubles over the years. In 2007, the actor was arrested in Texas for drug possession. He was also arrested twice for drunk driving, once in 2011 and again in 2013. In 2014, Brown was charged with two counts of disturbing the peace, as well as public intoxication, after showing up to a woman’s house in the middle of the night and making death threats to her and her child.

Fast forward to January of this year, when Brown was arrested on on multiple charges, including battery against a spouse, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. In April he was arrested by bounty hunters for an outstanding warrant, and he was again arrested in June for narcotics possession. He broke into Danny Boy’s Legends Restaurant & Venue last month, where he was caught on camera changing the locks. It was this charge, as well as his possession charge in June, that most recently landed him in jail for 23 days in September.