Tammy Hembrow Wears Barely There Bikini And Flaunts Flawless Figure In Pool Snap

Instagram model and fitness blogger Tammy Hembrow isn’t shy when it comes to displaying her sexy, sculpted figure to her 8.7 million followers. The 24-year-old bombshell has been keeping her followers updated as she enjoys a luxury holiday in Fiji, complete with tiny bikinis and yoga on the beach.

The mother-of-two recently posted a sexy photo of herself standing in front of a tropical infinity pool. She stands in front of the sun, giving her an angelic glow, as she spreads one hand on her thigh and plays with her braided blonde hair with the other. Her tight white bikini with pink leopard print contrasts nicely with her tanned skin and pushes up her cleavage. She has one hip cocked to the side, giving fans a glimpse of her rounded backside and displaying her rock-hard abs. Her long nails are painted a sea green and she reveals three tattoos on her body, one of which is a black palm tree, perfect for the setting.

The fitness entrepreneur captioned the photo with three tornado emojis and landed hundreds of thousands of likes on the photo in the first few hours it was posted. Fans also left hundreds of comments complimenting her beauty and body and expressing their amazement at how fit she is after giving birth to two children.

One fan commented, “I’ve seen her body like 1,000,000 times and she still shocks me every time,” while another wrote, “Tammy you are an inspiration to all new moms or non moms but not everyone has your drive which I so admire about you,” followed by a clapping hands emoji.

The Daily Mail reported that Hembrow has been taking digs at her ex-fiancé, Reece Hawkins, after it became public that he was officially dating model London Goheen. Once labeled “Instagram’s Hottest Couple,” Hembrow and Hawkins split up in June after four years together and the model is definitely not wasting time showing him what he’s missing.

Hembrow seems to be taking the split hard, repeatedly posting comments on her Instagram related to the breakup. In a since-deleted post last month she wrote, “Break-ups hurt, but losing someone who doesn’t respect and appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss.”

Despite the breakup struggle, Hembrow is determined to move forward and enjoy her life with her two children, Wolf, 3, and Saskia, 2. She took them with her to Fiji and has been posting adorable family photos of the three of them playing on the beach and snuggling.