Pregnant Meghan Markle Had Her 12-Week Scan And Is Feeling Good, Per ‘People’

Megan Markle is pregnant. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting their first child together — and fans are thrilled for the happy couple’s pregnancy news.

According to an October 15 report by People, Meghan Markle may be pregnant, but she is feeling great. The former Suits star has reportedly already undergone her 12-week scan, and is “feeling well” in the early stages of her pregnancy, according to sources.

Harry and Meghan announced the happy royal baby news on Monday, in an official statement from Kensington Palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the statement read.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife — Duchess Kate Middleton — are said to be “delighted” about having another royal baby in the family. Harry and Meghan’s child will join cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In addition, Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, is also expecting a child any day now. It seems that Kate Middleton will become an aunt twice over in the span of only a few months.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, as well as his grandparents — Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip — are also said to be thrilled about Meghan’s pregnancy.

Rumors about Meghan Markle being pregnant began to circulate last week, after she was seen seemingly sporting a baby bump at the Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie. Speculators have finally learned that their best guess was, in fact, correct.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan has been adjusting well to life in the Royal Family following her wedding to Prince Harry earlier this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be enjoying the lavish lifestyle together — and due to this week’s big pregnancy news, the pair will soon have a little bundle of joy to share it with.

“Meghan is enjoying the Royal lifestyle, and one thing that has changed for her since becoming Royalty is the scrutiny and pressure she is under for her daily fashion choices. Meghan is now in constant contact with her favorite designers and clothing manufacturers to makes sure she always looks the part. Meghan is quickly learning how to manage the stress and work needed to look good daily,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still expected to take their first overseas trip as a married couple very soon, despite the Duchess’ pregnancy news.