‘Drag Race’ Winner Aquaria Is Dropping A Gorgeous Clothing Collection With Moschino And H&M

The legendary winner from this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. Aquaria (whose out-of drag name is Giovanni Palandrani) shared photos on her Instagram of her newest endeavor — a clothing line. It’s not just any clothing line either, Aquaria is collaborating with the legendary Moschino brand to bring a collection to H&M stores all over.

From the pictures Aquaria has shared on her Instagram, it’s clear that her style is all over the clothing. During her time on “Drag Race” Aquaria knocked every fashion challenge out of the park and proved that her fashion sense was well beyond her years (she was only 21 when she competed). The young star is known for her envelope-pushing fashion choices and keen styling eye. H&M is relatively commercial so a collaboration with Aquaria (who is anything but) is an interesting concept. However, since the fashion collection is also being worked on by those at Moschino (including creative director Jeremy Scott who is a legend in the fashion world) it is bound to be a completely polished and cohesive line.

Aquaria’s win of Season 10 of “Drag Race” gave her the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, a year supply of cosmetics from Anastasia Beverly Hills, and $100 thousand dollars. This clothing line is all her own doing. While “Drag Race” certainly helped catapult the drag queen to success, no one has any doubts that the young star has the chops to make it big in whatever industry she chooses to dabble in.

The collection is dropping online and in select store on November 8. So far we’ve seen graphic tees, shimmery gold outfits, and essential basics like denim skirts. It seems that gold is a highlighted color in the collection as Aquaria has had a touch of the color in all her outfits. From bags, to jewelry, to the clothes itself, Aquaria is making it clear that she is the gold standard of modern drag.

Aquaria wore pieces from her collection in a spread in Vogue Italia. Aquaria, who is Italian herself, looked to be excited about her incredible success in photos shared by Moschino. The New York queen is well-known art lover who studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Her looks were always praised by judges on the show for being extremely polished and thoughtful.

The blonde drag queen is one of thirteen queens crowned by “Drag Race”. Earlier this year, Season 7’s Trixie Mattel took home the crown in All Stars 2.