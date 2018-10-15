Reality Steve Weighs In On Jenna Cooper’s Latest Allegations Against ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Ex, Jordan Kimball

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star says that her former fiancé changed when ABC's cameras stopped rolling.

Jordan Kimball says that he has moved on from his Bachelor in Paradise fiancée’s alleged cheating scandal — but it doesn’t sound like she has. While Jenna Cooper has long alleged that incriminating texts posted on RealitySteve.com — texts that made it appear that she had been dating another man while engaged to Kimball — were fabricated, she now has forensic proof that she did no wrong. She also has some harsh allegations to make against her estranged ex.

Cooper claims that Kimball — a Wilhelmina model who appeared to fall head over heels in love with her during their whirlwind romance on the ABC reality show — was a totally different person when they weren’t in front of ABC’s cameras. In a statement to People, Cooper’s rep alleged that Jordan Kimball completely changed when the Bachelor in Paradise cameras stopped rolling, and that he repeatedly humiliated his short-lived fiancée off camera.

“After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically. He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, and she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life. She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day. As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together.”

“Reality” Steve Carbone, who first broke the news of the Paradise cheating allegations, quickly weighed in on Cooper’s new allegations about Kimball on Twitter. The gossip king wrote, “So wait, if Jenna is now claiming Jordan treated her so horribly after the cameras stopped rolling…then why after the cameras stopped rolling did Jenna say in one of her now deleted IG posts, that she couldn’t wait to move forward on a happy life with Jordan? Obviously, she’s contradicted herself numerous times already. This is just another example.”

Reality Steve also noted that Cooper has hired a new public relations rep to put a fresh “spin” on the story.

“This is why you hire a new PR guy in the last week,” Carbone continued on Twitter, “to spin stories and claim your innocence. Again, bc a PR guy says it, doesn’t make it true. I do not care what he, or Jenna, or whatever forensic evidence says. I stand by my reporting. This means nothing — yet again.”

A copy of a forensic examination of Cooper’s electronic devices reviewed by People concluded that they “did not locate any of the text messages in the form published on realitysteve.com.”

While Cooper is currently looking at all legal avenues in order to clear her name, her attorney has strongly hinted that Jordan Kimball is the person behind the texts. Kimball ended his relationship with Cooper as soon as the scandal broke, forgoing any notion of waiting for her phone analysis to come back.

Earlier this month, Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball spoiled his former fiancée’s “huge twist” in the controversy over her alleged leaked text messages. Kimball posted a letter from Cooper’s legal team to Instagram which showed that he is being accused of sending the phony messages.

As Jenna Cooper issues new accusations against him, Jordan Kimball tells Us Weekly that he has heard nothing further from his ex-girlfriend’s lawyer. Said lawyer had previously threatened legal action against both him and Reality Steve.

“I’ve heard nothing back and her family stopped – I guess you could say bashing me online,” Kimball said. “They have said nothing. She has said nothing. It’s behind us. I no longer feel I need to defend myself. It is what it is.”

Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper got engaged over the summer on the season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. The day before the couple’s reality TV proposal, Bachelor blogger Reality Steve released the text messages alleging Jenna’s relationship with another man.