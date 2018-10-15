‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper’s Cheating Texts Were Fabricated, According To Forensic Report

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball have a relationship on the rocks after Cooper was implicated in a cheating scandal.

Despite rumors that former Bachelor in Paradise star Jenna Cooper was only with co-star Jordan Kimball for his Hollywood connections — and that she was cheating on him — she says that she’s cleared of wrongdoing by a forensic report, according to Newsweek.

The alleged texts came to light via gossip king Reality Steve on September 11, and appeared to show her lack of commitment to the relationship in addition to a toxic attitude toward her then-boyfriend.

“I don’t even like him let alone love him. He means nothing to me and never has,” the author of the messages — which some claim was Cooper — wrote.

Kimball spoke out about the texts after they originally appeared on the site, telling People, “I know my Jenna and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her. She was saying she didn’t do it, but hinting towards the fact that there’s a possibility that it happened. In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it.”

However, a forensic report conducted by Protus 3 combed through Cooper’s iPhone, iPad and iCloud backup to try and find the source of the messages posted on the site.

The result of the analysis indicates that Copper was, in fact, not the source of the messages in question.

Paul Hebert / ABC

“An analysis of the messages and data ranging from June 11, 2017, through September 18, 2018, on all devices did not reveal any of the text messages alleged to be created by Ms.Cooper,” the report obtained by Newsweek read.

Steve Honig, a representative for Cooper, followed up with Newsweek about the relationship between Cooper and Kimball.

“After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically,” Honig said. “He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life. She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day. As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together.”

Honig said that Cooper and her legal team were taking all possible actions with regards to the fake texts.

In the meantime, Kimball has made it clear to his social media followers that the relationship is over.

“I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me,” he wrote on Instagram on September 12.