Donald Trump Says Big Crowds At His Rallies Point To A ‘Red Wave’ At Midterms: ‘Something Big Is Happening!’

'Never an empty seat in these large venues, many thousands of people watching screens outside.'

Donald Trump said on Monday that the crowds at his rallies are a harbinger of good things to come for the Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections, saying on Twitter that the huge crowds point to a “red wave” in November.

As The Hill reports, Trump took to Twitter on Monday to suggest that the crowd sizes are an indicator of an upcoming “red wave.”

“The crowds at my Rallies are far bigger than they have ever been before, including the 2016 election. Never an empty seat in these large venues, many thousands of people watching screens outside. Enthusiasm & Spirit is through the roof. SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING – WATCH!”

Referring to the red and blue colors that have, since the 2000 election, referred to Republican and Democrat voters, respectively, The Hill writer Brett Samuels juxtaposed the expected “blue wave” that many Democrats are hoping will occur in November. That is to say, Democrats are hoping that Democrat candidates will not only gain enough seats to take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate but do so in a commanding way. Trump is doubtless hoping for just the opposite.

Trump has indeed been holding more rallies than usual in recent weeks, including one in Pennsylvania as Hurricane Michael was ravaging Florida. Critics called the move tone-deaf, while Trump said that it’s not in his nature to disappoint his fans.

Pres. Trump on his treatment of Christine Blasey Ford at rally: "It doesn't matter. We won." https://t.co/D5lpo4sUcB pic.twitter.com/jxfvFbOTYd — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 15, 2018

Ostensibly these rallies have been intended to bolster Republicans in their local races, but Samuels points out that they’ve generally focused on Trump boasting of his administration’s accomplishments.

As for Trump’s claim that his rallies sell out to the point that people are waiting outside, that’s not 100 percent true. Several rallies have been filmed with empty seats in the venues where they take place. And people often due hang out outside of Trump rallies, but usually they’re anti-Trump protesters rather than people who couldn’t get in.

Regarding the upcoming “red wave” that Trump is touting: As of this writing, that seems unlikely. Polling gives Democrats an aggregate seven-point lead across all Congressional races, although some specific races do favor the Republican candidate or are too close to call.

Even Trump himself admitted that the midterms generally favor the opposite party of the incumbent president, according to The Washington Examiner.

Nevertheless, some Democrats feel that the expected Blue Wave may be somewhat disappointing. As Think Progress writer Addy Baird opines, Dems are likely to take back the House of Representatives, but the Senate may remain in the hands of Republicans.