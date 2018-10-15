‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ Speaks? Mystery Patient Calls Out A Familiar Name

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that all eyes will be on Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) mystery patient. Although many viewers believe the patient is none other than EJ DiMera, there has been no confirmation as of yet.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives spoilers will see the patient, whom many are hoping to be revealed as EJ DiMera (formerly played by James Scott), call out a familiar name. It seems that the patient will finally speak and when he does he’ll ask for someone special.

If the mystery man really is EJ, it is likely that he’ll ask for the love of his life, his wife Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Although DOOL is seemingly keeping the identity of the man a secret for now, all signs are pointing to EJ being involved in the storyline somehow. Rumors have been flying that the patient, who is being played by actor Trey Baxter, will be the beloved DiMera family member, and that the soap has recast the role. However, other fans aren’t so sure, and nothing is ever what it seems to be in Salem.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) come face to face. The two women who were enemies back in their teenage years, will seemingly butt heads over baby Bonnie. Mimi, who has been revealed as the baby girl’s actual mother, will plead with Chloe to convince Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) not to sue for custody of the baby.

As many fans already know, Mimi’s mother, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is trying to pass off the child as her baby with Lucas in hopes of staying out of jail. However, now Lucas wants to be a major part of the baby’s life, which includes having custody of the little girl. This puts a huge damper on Bonnie and Mimi’s plans, and they’ll do whatever they can to put a stop to it.

In the latest #DAYS, things are getting hot and heavy between Brady and Kristen! https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/XhPxsn9SA5 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) October 11, 2018

Elsewhere, Kristen will be furious when she finds out that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has been lying to her. Kristen is head over heels in love with Brady, and he decided to play into those feelings in hopes of getting information about where EJ DiMera may be, or what Kristen has been cooking up during her time away from Salem.

Days of our Lives viewers will also see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), and Sami Brady team up to work together in hopes of taking down Kristen and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), and well as finding EJ.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.