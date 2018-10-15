‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3, Episode 12 Spoilers: Final Operation To Retake Wall Maria Begins

Will humanity succeed to retake Wall Maria from the titans?

Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 12 started with a meeting of the top military officers left inside of the walls. Darius Zackly, Dot Pixis, Erwin Smith, Hange Zoe, and Levi Ackerman are having discussions about the titan serum that they acquired from Kenny Ackerman before he died. Due to the state of their current technology, Hange admitted that they are having difficulty studying the titan serum.

Darius suggested that they should consider using the titan serum to achieve their main objective. Erwin replied that only their elite soldiers — who have the best chance of survival — would be willing to use the titan serum. Erwin entrusted the care of the titan serum to Levi, and ordered him to make a decision based on his best judgment.

When the other officers left the room, Levi had a private conversation with Erwin, asking him to remain in the inner wall when they started their mission to retake Wall Maria. Levi threatened Erwin — saying that he would cut off both of his legs if that’s what it took to get him to stay put — but the latter had already made up his mind, saying that he needs to learn what is beneath the basement of the Jaeger family.

Hange and Levi talked to the squad leaders about Griesha Jaeger, revealing their plan to retake Wall Maria in two days. Before the next expedition starts, the military held a feast where they ate meat. As expected, this celebration — one that was supposed to be quiet — went wild, with Sasha Blouse taking all of the meat from the table.

Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 12 showed an entertaining fight between Eren Jaeger and Jean Kirstein. Jean insulted Eren first, but the latter fired back. The heated exchange of words ended up in a fistfight, which continued until both Eren and Jean were too tired and hungry to go on. The fight stopped completely when Levi entered the fray, kicking both Eren and Jean.

The latest episode of Attack on Titan Season 3 featured Eren returning to his usual self. After hearing the story of his parents from Keith Sadies, Eren regained his confidence and purpose in life. Eren, Armin Arlert, and Mikasa Ackerman vowed to go outside the walls and discover all of the wonders of the world.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Season 3, Episode 12 showed the Survey Corps on the top of the wall, bringing down all of the things that they needed for their upcoming mission. Unlike in their past expeditions, the people inside the walls are more supportive and optimistic of the military’s plans this time — giving the military a rousing send-off. With Erwin’s signal, the final operation to take Wall Maria commenced.