Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Morning Selfies With Her Baby Girl True Thompson

Can they get any cuter?

Khloe Kardashian posted some pink-tinted selfies with her baby girl early Monday morning. The Kardashian sister shared the photos on her Instagram with her 80.5 million followers to mark the start of the day. Her baby girl, True Thompson, is already a pro at selfies as she adorably peers into the camera over her mom’s shoulder. Khloe wears a cross necklace and a black zip-up jacket while True looks cute in her own little pink outfit. In just under an hour, the mother/daughter duo has already received over 500 thousand likes and over 3500 comments.

Khloe has been keeping with a pink Instagram theme for quite some time now. The first pink photos appeared back when Khloe found out while pregnant that her baby was going to be a girl. Khloe welcomed True Thompson in April this year with basketball player Tristian Thompson. While Khloe voiced her apprehension about having a daughter on a gender-reveal episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” it seems the mother is absolutely obsessed with her little girl. Khloe posts tons of photos of True and fans always flood the comments with compliments regarding the little girl’s beauty. Nobody is all too surprised that True is so cute since her mother is such a beauty herself. Khloe pouts for the selfie and her long lashes only accentuate her amazing facial features.

The birth of True Thompson was the latest in a string of 2018 Kardashian/Jenner births. Kim Kardashian welcomed baby number three with Kanye West earlier this year through a surrogate. Chicago West is the youngest of Kim’s children and is the second girl to grace the family. Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster after months of speculation just a few weeks after Chicago’s arrival. She welcomed the baby girl with rapper Travis Scott and she is the couple’s first child. A photo of Stormi (the first picture the world ever saw of the little girl) is currently the most liked photo on Instagram ever. When Khloe gave birth to True, fans of the Kardashians were excited that all three little girls would get to grow up together.

Kim has even posted photos of all three babies, captioning it “the triplets,” to remark on how similar the girls look in age and mannerisms. All three mothers are obsessed with the color pink for their little girls as it is often featured across all their Instagrams. Fans are looking forward to watching the three girls grow up together and become close friends.