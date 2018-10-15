Kourtney Kardashian Likes Scott Disick’s ‘Hot’ New Look, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick fans have been holding out hope that the couple will eventually get back together. Although they’ve been broken up since 2015, they seem to share a connection that keeps fans hoping that they’ll eventually reunite.

According to an October 15 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick spend a lot of time together due to the fact that they share three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The pair have been through a lot of ups and downs, and Kardashian has seen Disick as his lowest points in life. However, she believes that he’s looking much better these days.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourtney loves Scott’s new look, and that she believes that he’s really taking care of himself now. However, just because he’s looking and feeling better, doesn’t mean that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wants to rekindle their romance.

“Kourtney is impressed with how much hotter Scott is looking again these days. He’s taking good care of himself, he’s looking younger and more like the old Scott she first fell in love with. But as much as she can get nostalgic at times she’s not talking about taking him back. She swears she’s not interested in going there at all,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have both moved on from their past relationship. Kourtney went on to date Younes Bendjima for nearly two years before moving on to her latest romance with Luka Sabbat.

Meanwhile, Scott began dating model Sofia Richie — and the couple have grown a strong and serious relationship over the past year. The pair are often seen out together with Disick’s children, and although Kourtney is allegedly fine with Sofia hanging with the kids, sources claim that she is not ready to build a friendship with Richie just yet.

“Kourtney respects Scott’s relationship with Sofia but it has taken some getting used to with this being Scott’s first serious relationship since they split. She knows Scott would love for everyone to get along. However, Kourtney always want to put their kids first and as long as Sofia treats them well, she is ok with Scott bringing her around them,” a source revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s co-parenting is in a much better place now than it was for much of their split — and they appear to be getting along quite well. The two even took a trip to New York City with their kids earlier this month — although Sofia Richie wasn’t there.

Fans can see more of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.