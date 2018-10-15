Princess Eugenie ‘Furious & Tearful’ At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Baby News, Per ‘Radar’

Princess Eugenie was allegedly dealt a low blow by her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle when the two announced their first pregnancy at her wedding reception to Jack Brooksbank on October 12.

Radar Online reported that Princess Eugenie is “furious” and “tearful” over the couple allegedly upstaging her on her big day.

The site reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the royal family about Markle’s pregnancy when the clan was assembled at the reception. Radar alleges that the “shady move tipped Eugenie over the edge.”

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was blasted in the British media for reportedly spending $3 million of taxpayer funds towards her wedding to Brooksbank and her nuptials. Her wedding was also not seen on the BBC. Instead, ITV provided coverage of the nuptials.

Both Prince Harry and Markle attended the ceremony, along with other members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where the twosome married in May of this year.

Markle sent the rumors mills into an uproar with her stunning Givenchy coat, buttoned up to the neck, as she exited her vehicle to enter the chapel alongside Prince Harry. Speculation was rampant that the former Suits actress was hiding a baby bump in what one Instagram follower called a “classic television pregnancy coverup.”

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Radar alleges that an insider claims, “Eugenie disappeared for a while after Harry and Meghan told the royal family the news. She felt furious at having been upstaged again by Harry and Meghan.”

Tensions reportedly ran high for Eugenie, whose wedding was compared to that of Prince Harry and Markle from the get-go. Both couples wed in the same chapel and each had a procession throughout the town. Meghan’s wedding was watched by millions of television viewers while Princess Eugenie’s was not.

Yui Mok / WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Any bride would have had their nose put out of joint by something like that,” alleged the insider of what they felt was an ill-timed pregnancy announcement.

The couple was slated to travel to Australia following the wedding, staying for 16 days, the conclusion being the Invictus Games. Likely knowing how photographed she would by, Markle and Prince Harry reportedly thought telling the royal family beforehand would be better instead of their finding out second hand.

Kensington Palace announced the pregnancy on October 15, stating the couple would become first-time parents in the spring.