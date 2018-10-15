Lala Kent Hangs With Fiance Randall Emmett And Model Olivia Culpo In Miami, Attends Dolphins Football Game

Lala Kent traveled to Miami for the weekend.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett visited Miami over the weekend, where they spent time with model Olivia Culpo.

After enjoying an outing on a beach and spending time together on a yacht, the Vanderpump Rules star and her movie producer fiancé reunited with Culpo after a meeting in Los Angeles days prior and attended the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

While at the game, Kent and Culpo shared a series of photos and videos on their Instagram stories while Emmett posted an image of the three of them with Tom Garfinkle, the vice-chair, president and chief executive officer of the Miami Dolphins.

Kent and Culpo appeared to have a great time with one another during their visit to Miami and, as always, they looked incredibly stylish during their many outings in the city.

As fans may know, Culpo is currently dating Miami Dolphins player Danny Amendola, who was traded to the team after spending years playing for the New England Patriots.

In addition to spending time with Culpo and other friends, Kent also enjoyed what appeared to be a romantic night out in Miami with her soon-to-be husband and during the evening, Emmett shared a video of Kent tearing up as the song they got engaged to began playing.

“Why are you crying babe?” Emmett asked Kent in the clip.

“Because we got engaged to this song,” she replied.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett got engaged to one another on Saturday, September 1, during a visit to Cabo San Lucas after about two-and-a-half years of dating. Since then, they’ve been enjoying spending quality time together as they continue to renovate their home in Los Angeles.

As fans may have seen on Instagram, Kent and Emmett have been working with her fellow Bravo reality series, Jeff Lewis, on the ongoing renovations in their home and recently, Kent told her fans and followers on Instagram that the home is almost complete.

After their engagement, Kent spoke to People magazine about her massive diamond engagement ring and her plans for their future wedding.

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!” Kent said.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.