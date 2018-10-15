Trump Responds To Elizabeth Warren DNA Results, ‘Who Cares?’

President Trump shrugged off the revelation that DNA testing indicates Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been telling the truth about her alleged Native American heritage on Monday morning, October 15.

The Washington Post reports that the President spent a bulk of his impromptu a.m. presser with reporters near the White House lawn – addressing questions on an earlier tweet he put out to share that Saudi King Salman “firmly denies” having any involvement in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But just before heading off for what coverage by NBC News anticipated to be a visit to the hurricane-ravaged regions of Florida and Georgia, he was posed one final inquiry that presented him with news of Warren disclosing her ancestry lab results.

“Who cares? Who cares?” Trump replied.

Just hours prior to the President meeting with the press, Sen. Warren went public via Twitter to confirm that she had taken him up on the offer he made earlier this year when he said that he’d be willing to pay her a seven-figure sum if she could prove her claims to Cherokee and Delaware Indian blood.

“Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry?” Warren wrote in a 6 a.m. tweet. “I remember – and here’s the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center.”

NIWRC is a nonprofit working to protect Native women from violence. More than half of all Native women have experienced sexual violence, and the majority of violent crimes against Native Americans are perpetrated by non-Natives. Send them your $1M check, @realDonaldTrump. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

As was documented by NBC News and scores of other media outlets at the time, President Trump did indeed pitch a proposal to come out of pocket if she would be so bold as to accept “one of those little kits” and follow through in dispelling skepticism over her ancestral lineage. He presented the ante during a rally in July.

“I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test so that it shows you’re an Indian. You know. And let’s see what she does. I have a feeling she will say no,” Trump can be quoted as stating before a crowd of Montana supporters.

FLASHBACK: President Trump on Elizabeth Warren, 7/5/2018: "I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian." https://t.co/WNdyvfgaYd pic.twitter.com/ToAd1qaQJl — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2018

After scoffing at Warren’s tweet, the President denied ever making the offer, telling the inquiring reporter to “read it again.” He then continued on to tell members of the media that he very well hopes that Monday’s revelation is an indicator that the Massachusetts senator is in the early stages of launching a campaign to unseat him in 2020.

“I hope she’s running for President because I think she’d be very easy. I hope that she is running. I do not think she’d be difficult at all. She’ll destroy the country. She will make our country into Venezuela,” said Trump.