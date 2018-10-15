Stormy Daniels Says Her Allegations Against Trump Has Inspired Other Women To Speak Out

The adult film actress doesn't consider herself a victim, and rejects the notion she's part of the #MeToo movement.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels said in a recent interview that she’s regularly approached by fans at her public engagements who tell her she’s inspired them to speak out about abuses they’ve endured in the past.

Women are approaching Daniels at her events, she said, describing to her incidents in their lives of sexual harassment, abuse, and rape, according to reporting from the Hill.

“People are grabbing me and giving me money, and then later they’re sharing their personal stories — women are saying, ‘I was molested or I was raped, and you’ve given me the inspiration to file charges against my boss,'” Daniels explained.

Daniels alleged earlier this year that she and President Donald Trump had an affair in 2006, and that she was paid a sum of $130,000 from his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep silent about it. She maintained, however, that she was not an actual victim of sexual abuse or harassment from the president, adding that people who describe her in that way do actual damage to the #MeToo movement.

“No one forced me. I’m not a victim,” Daniels said. “It’s really annoying. It takes power away from the people who’ve been assaulted or raped or sexual-harassed by their boss.”

The adult film actress and director also described how there’s a range of emotions at her public shows after she came forward with her story about Trump.

“Now if you go to one of my shows, it’s large groups of women, oftentimes in homemade matching Stormy shirts. They are loud, and they’re angry. They’re like, ‘F— Trump.’ Or they’re crying.”

Although she doesn’t describe herself as a victim, Daniels did say in an interview in March that she did feel intimidated by people close to Trump in the weeks before the 2016 election. While she was preparing to possibly come forward to speak out about her affair with him, another man allegedly approached Daniels and her daughter, making vague yet threatening suggestions that she keep quiet.

“I was in a parking lot going to a fitness class with my infant daughter, and a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'” Daniels said, per reporting from Market Watch. “And he leaned round and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl, it would be a shame if something happened to her mom.'”

Following that exchanged, Cohen made contact with Daniels, and the hush-money agreement was finalized.