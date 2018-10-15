‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, October 16: Brooke Begs Ridge To Stay, Bill’s Devastating Loss

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 16 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will beg her husband Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to give their marriage another chance. She knows that she has jeopardized her marriage and is willing to do whatever it takes to make it work between them. Bill (Don Diamont) suffers a devastating loss when a loved one disappoints him once again.

Bill just received wonderful news from Katie (Heather Tom), according to TV Guide. She is relaxing the court’s order and will allow him more access to Will (Finnegan George). He is ecstatic as he thinks that things are finally beginning to work for him. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he is about to suffer another loss and that he won’t take the news well.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will tell his father that he is resigning from Spencer Publications and that he will be working for Forrester Creations. B&B fans will remember that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) offered Wyatt a job as FC’s social media manager and that he accepted her offer. He is looking forward to working with his gorgeous girlfriend Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and his mother is also delighted to be working with him again. Highlight Hollywood warns that Bill won’t take the news well as he will feel as if he is losing a son to the Forresters again.

Brooke is fighting for her marriage after Ridge found out about her kiss with Bill, according to new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Inquisitr states that Brooke’s slip of the tongue may cost their marriage. The couple argued about the secrets that they had kept from each other. Brooke was still livid about Ridge going to the judge and influencing him to grant custody to Katie, while Ridge had just found out about the kiss from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). While trying to defend herself, Brooke let slip that it was the second time that Bill had kissed her.

This was a fact that Ridge was not aware of and it implies that she’s keeping secrets from him. Ridge will explode and believe that he cannot trust the woman who he’s married to. For all he knows, they have had a hot, steamy affair behind his back for months. He will also note how she defended Bill in the custody case and will wonder where her loyalties really lie. Brooke will need to convince Ridge that the kiss was from Bill’s side and that she’s only in love with him. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.