The former college star was just cut from the Atlanta Falcons

Justin Crawford, a former West Virginia University running back has been arrested and charged with sex crimes against a minor. Crawford, 23, was recently cut from the Atlanta Falcons but has remained in Georgia where he was arrested on several felonies.

TMZ is reporting that the former college star is facing charges of incest, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes, and was taken into police custody on Saturday.

Crawford was a junior college running back before he transferred to WVU in 2015. This year he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons but was released after a less than impressive showing after three games last month.

Crawford is expected to make a court appearance this morning, but until then he is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

The Ledger-Enquirer has released some additional information saying that it was Crawford’s wife who reportedly walked in on a sex act between her husband and a 12-year-old girl who was staying at their home. Police share their preliminary report with the media this morning.

“When a 23-year-old Columbus man’s wife awoke at 5 a.m. Saturday and walked into her living room, she saw that her husband had an erection as he stood over a 12-year-old girl, police said Monday. She went back to sleep in their home off Wynnton Road, but she did not rest easy, worrying about what she had seen.”

Detective Mark Scruggs of the Muscogee County Police read his report this morning at a Recorder’s Court hearing, continuing by saying that Crawford’s wife took the child back to her mother.

“That’s when the girl reported that she had been asleep in the living room when Justin Crawford came in and had her perform oral sex on him before they had intercourse.”

The girl was taken to the hospital where a medical exam was performed and a “sex assault kit” was used to gather DNA evidence. Scruggs explained that when Crawford was initially questioned, he denied any form of sexual contact with the girl, but later he “admitted having oral sex and intercourse with her, but claimed the sex was her idea.”

Justin Crawford will continue to be held at this time without bond.

This story will continue to be updated as information is released by the Muscogee County Police Department.