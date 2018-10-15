On Friday, the world was captivated by Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. Just three days later, everyone’s focus has shifted back to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Early on Monday morning, as reported by the Inquisitr, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together, due in the spring of 2019.

The announcement came via Kensington Palace’s official social media accounts, sharing the due date and the couple’s delight in being able to tell their fans about the pregnancy.

But of course, this means that no one is paying any more attention to Eugenie, just a weekend after her wedding. Her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, seems to have taken exception to this, if a pointed tweet she posted shortly after the news of Meghan’s pregnancy broke is anything to go by. Per news.com.au, her tweets came less than an hour after Kensington Palace made the announcement.

Instead of tweeting congratulations to the happy couple as the rest of the world has been doing, Sarah took to her Twitter account to share three more photos of Eugenie from her wedding day in an attempt to bring the attention back to her daughter.

So proud of Eugenie and Jack #wedding pic.twitter.com/HOS0oazLhz — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) October 15, 2018

In all fairness, the Duchess of York may be particularly annoyed by the fact that Harry and Meghan decided to share their news with the family on Friday in the middle of the wedding celebrations.

Meghan sparked pregnancy rumors after her appearance at the wedding, during which she wore a navy Givenchy dress with a matching long coat over the outfit. People immediately started suggesting the duchess was trying to hide a baby bump under the garment.

But it’s not the first time Harry’s new wife has been the subject of pregnancy rumors. Last month, the couple stepped out at the 100 Days of Peace gala, and the ruffled blue dress the duchess wore made it look like she was trying to hide her stomach from royal baby watchers.

Andrew and I are proud to welcome Jack to the York family #wedding @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/L6Jrf3NOQX — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) October 15, 2018

While the Duchess of York seems quite put out about Harry and Meghan stealing Eugenie’s thunder both during and directly after the wedding, other members of the royal family have congratulated the couple on their lovely news.

Per the Inquisitr, Harry’s brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have shared that they are delighted for the couple to be starting their own family. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have all also extended their well-wishes to Harry and Meghan, and the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, is also reported to be ecstatic with her daughter’s news.