Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf Wedding: ‘Big Brother’ Stars Tie The Knot Shortly After Confirming Pregnancy

Big Brother stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are married! The duo, dubbed “Jody” by fans, recently revealed that they were expecting their first child together and over the weekend they tied the knot.

Jessica Graf shared a few teasers via her Instagram Stories over the weekend detailing everybody’s excitement for her big wedding to Cody Nickson. The Big Brother stars told People that their wildest dreams came true on Sunday as they got married, and they had all of their closest friends and family members there for the celebration.

Cody and Jessica got married in Malibu, California, in an outdoor wedding at the Chateau Le Dome at Saddlerock Ranch. They wrote their vows themselves and had about 100 guests at their nuptials. The Big Brother stars made sure to leave two seats empty to honor two loved ones who couldn’t be with them: her late father and Cody’s brother Dylan.

Nickson wore a tuxedo and cowboy boots, while Graf wore a Mark Zunino gown and train. She had a bouquet of black orchids and Jessica’s baby bump could be seen. Cody’s daughter Paisley was the flower girl, and she donned a pink gown.

Zunino told E! News that designing Jessica’s wedding gown was very easy because she knew exactly what she wanted. He described it as being a faint blush color with English net draped over it, and it was an off-the-shoulder mermaid gown.

The rest of the wedding party, and the guests, all wore black. Graf noted that she realized incorporating so much black was quite non-traditional, but she felt it had a picturesque feel that she loved.

Jessica’s vision for the big day was to have a romantic, daydream feel. She worked with a wedding planner and wanted dancing under the stars, lots of flowers and candles, and string lights.

Those in attendance included Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass, who officiated, and Elena Davies and Mark Jansen from their season attended too. Celebrity Big Brother star Marissa Jaret Winokur was there too, and it seems that Bachelor franchise stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Vanessa Grimaldi were attendees as well.

Apparently, Cody and Jessica will also be revealing the gender of their baby in the midst of all of this too. They said that they’d be doing a gender reveal for their family the day after the wedding, utilizing the opportunity to share the exciting news when everybody was gathered together.

It’s been a wild ride for Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf since they met in the Big Brother house. They went on to win The Amazing Race, got engaged, revealed their pregnancy, and now have tied the knot. Congratulations to Cody and Jessica on their nuptials!