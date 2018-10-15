Britney Spears Spending ‘Thousands’ On Music Lessons For Son, Per Radar

The pop-star may have a prodigy on her hands!

Music just might run in Britney Spears’ family! According to Radar Online, Britney sees a budding musician in her youngest son, Jayden. “He’s only 12 but she’s just blown away by his talent,” said a source. “Britney’s convinced he’s a virtuoso and could be another Liberace and become even bigger than [Justin] Bieber.”

Britney is apparently so convinced of her son’s talent, that she was able to find Jayden a manager and is helping him to work on a demo tape to give out to record companies in hopes of scoring a record deal. But that’s not all, the source revealed. “The boy’s got real musical potential. She’s pouring thousands of dollars into private lessons and even bought him a grand piano to practice on.”

As for older brother Sean, age 13, he is more inclined towards sports rather than music. Britney has high hopes for him too, the source added. “(Sean) loves tackle football and could wind up in the NFL if Britney has her way.”

Britney is reportedly a doting mother that loves to foster and encourage her sons’ talents. It could be helpful for her for the public to take note of this, as she’s currently in a heated child support battle with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Federline is demanding more child support money from Britney, People reported. The exact amount? A whopping $20,000 increase. “We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” said Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan.

Despite the baby-daddy drama, Britney really seems to enjoy being a mother. Though she has had some parenting blunders in the past, she seems to be pretty in control and involved now. For instance, Britney raves about her children’s artwork on Instagram, reports Buzzfeed. Instead of just showing her pride by pinning her kids’ artwork on the fridge, Britney brags about her sons’ “inspiring” artwork to 21.3 million followers. Now that’s a supportive mama!

“Nothing makes me happier as a mom than watching these boys grow and smile and laugh!!” she posted to Instagram in May. “They are my world and I love days like this when we get to just run around and play together.”

With Britney’s dedication and involvement, maybe she’ll be able to help Jayden avoid the pitfalls that can occur in a music career. Considering her affinity for gushing about her boys on Instagram, perhaps we can also expect footage of Jayden in action!