Here’s How Meghan Markle Broke The Royal Baby News To Her Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle realized that they could not hide their baby joy any longer, so they did what any other couple in love and who were expecting their first child would do, they waited until their entire family was together to reveal their big news.

The duo revealed their big pregnancy secret during a family gathering, the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, according to a report by E! Entertainment News.

The couple, whose pregnancy was announced by Kensington Palace today, will welcome their first child together in the spring of 2019.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said, “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton and others were told in person during the royal wedding at Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12 reported E!.

Markle and Prince Harry’s baby will be the latest in a long line of royal cuties, which include cousins Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months.

Rumors that the former Suits star was pregnant ran rampant after she appeared at Princess Eugenie’s wedding wearing a Givenchy coat that concealed a baby bump, reported E!.

The 37-year-old duchess is currently on a royal excursion on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific with a staff of 10 alongside Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace said in a statement to E! News that Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is “very happy about this lovely news” and she “looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

The baby is expected to have the surname of Sussex.

Inquisitr previously reported that the couple’s first child will not have the title of prince or princess.

According to a report by Express, King George V, Harry’s great-great-grandfather, limited titles within the royal family back in 1917.

What this means is that the first-born son of Harry and Markle would become Earl of Dumbarton. This was one of the subsidiary titles Harry received from the queen on the morning of his wedding to Markle in May of this year.

If the couple welcomes a daughter, she would be Lady (whatever name they give her) Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Standard has reported that bookies in Britain are already speculating the name of Prince Harry’s first child.

“At this stage Diana, Arthur and Alice, which was favorite at different stages for Kate and William’s babies, are the 12/1 front-runners. However, with months until the baby is born, those odds will shorten, change and other names will come to the forefront,” reported The Standard.

Meghan once described motherhood as being on her “bucket list,” and Harry has often confessed in interviews he wanted to have children.

They also discussed it during their engagement interview, with the Duke saying, “You know, I think one step at a time, and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.