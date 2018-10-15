Accidental US Embassy Invite Featuring A Cat In Cookie Monster Pajamas Is The Cutest Mistake Ever Emailed

The adorable message was an invite to a 'cat pyjama-jam,' which unfortunately wasn't a real party people could RSVP to.

It’s probably the most adorable accidental email ever sent: a training email from the U.S. Embassy in Canberra, Australia, mistakenly sent out an image of a cat fully immersed in a onesie-pajama outfit dressed as Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster.

To top off the ensemble, the cat, which is sitting upright in the photo, is also holding a tray of small chocolate chip cookies in its lap.

The email, the State Department explained, according to reporting from The Guardian, was a “training error” sent out by accident to an unknown number of recipients.

The email was simply titled “meeting” and asked those who received it to RSVP to a “cat pyjama-jam.” Recipients could click on a “yes” or “no” button to indicate whether they’d attend the party, although no explanation of what a “cat pyjama-jam” actually is was ever given. A section included Latin phrases, which is commonly used as filler text in documents online to showcase how text would look in a given document, according to MakeUseOf.com.

U.S. Mission to Australia public affairs counselor Gavin Sundwall apologized for the mixup, adding that, sadly, there wasn’t a pajama party for cats planned in the near future.

“Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this ‘cat pyjama-jam’ party, but such an event falls well outside our area of expertise,” Sundwall wrote in the followup email.

Sundwall citing his office’s lack of “expertise” in the matter seems to be accurate, as it doesn’t appear as though the senders of the Cookie Monster cat had posed one of their own felines for the photo themselves. Rather, as reporting from BuzzFeed pointed out, it appears to have been an image that was borrowed elsewhere, as many users on the social media platform Pinterest have also used the image in the past.

As far as training goes, this was probably one of the most adorable ways for new workers to learn to always take note of who you are sending an email to. Whether that means making sure you didn’t hit “reply all,” as previous reporting from the Inquisitr shows can be catastrophic (pun intended), or included members of your address book that shouldn’t be on a particular email, only those in the State Department know for sure. But certainly, the accidental email could have been much worse and could have featured an image that was not a cat fully clothed in a Cookie Monster pajama outfit.