Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans Share More Sexy Shots On Instagram As ‘Big Brother’ Romance Continues To Sizzle

Big Brother 20 stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans make one sizzling hot couple and they have been sharing quite a few pictures via their Instagram pages showcasing the chemistry they have with one another. The BB20 stars did a couple of photo shoots together recently and have shared a few new shots along with some teases regarding what’s in the works.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen have posts photos via their social media pages from some of the modeling work they’ve been doing together since their Big Brother finale aired and he moved in with her in California. Modeling is brand-new for Tyler, although Angela has already been in the fitness modeling world for a while.

A new photo shared by Crispen on Instagram shows a sexy shot of him with Rummans. She is wearing jeans along with a denim jacket with nothing underneath, and he is sitting behind her wearing jeans and no shirt. Tyler noted that this was all he needed and Big Brother fans went wild over this shot. It garnered more than 80,000 likes in less than a day.

Tyler shared another photo that fans loved and this is a variation of a picture the Big Brother stars shared a few days ago. Crispen and Rummans are sitting together with the ocean behind them and Angela is wearing a wild red bathing suit that shows off her abs, legs, and chest.

A new post by Angela shows her in a gorgeous white pantsuit that shows off some cleavage and she’s wearing a brimmed hat along with a simple necklace. Numerous Big Brother fans praised the look, telling Rummans she was breathtaking and slaying.

The Big Brother stars are officially working with a public relations professional now, and she teased via Instagram that there are exciting projects in the works for Tyler and Angela. She also said that Rummans and Crispen are two of the most beautiful people she’s encountered, saying they’re beautiful both inside and out, and she added that she’s very excited to have them on the team.

One of the photographers who recently worked with the BB20 stars shared more via her Instagram page praising the duo as well. Jenn Ashley said she knows Angela and Tyler will do big things together and fans can’t argue that these two do look gorgeous in photos together and their love for one another really shines through.

What will Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans do next? Big Brother 20 fans love that the two are thriving post-finale and can’t wait to see what they have in the works.