Pete Davidson Trashed On Social Media Following Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson is on the receiving end of some pretty bad bashing from fans of Ariana Grande after it was reported that the Saturday Night Live star and the Sweetener singer have broken off their relationship.

Although fans were hesitant about the couple’s intense love for one another and quickie relationship when it seemed the two were destined for marriage, they turned around and supported the couple in their union.

Since their alleged breakup, fans have turned on the SNL comedian, taking their savage comments to Twitter.

Many have expressed concern for Grande as she deals with this new turmoil in her life while others slammed Davidson for what they feel was his part in the breakup.

Although the couple has not officially confirmed they have indeed split, a source close to the twosome told People Magazine, “It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Us Weekly reported of the couple’s alleged split that although it is rumored they are not engaged anymore, they are “working things out” and “are not officially done.”

It was rumored to be a mutual end to the relationship.

The couple weathered some serious storms since their relationship began. Grande dealt with the anniversary of the terror attack at her concert in Manchester, England, one year ago as well as the death of her former love Mac Miller.

I just feel awful for Pete. I know what it’s like to leave a relationship and have to start paying rent again #ArianaGrande #PeteDavidson — shelley rome (@Shelley_Rome) October 14, 2018

ARIANATORS finding out ariana broke up with #PeteDavidson #PeteDavidsonIsOverParty

But on a real note, I hope my bby is okay???????? pic.twitter.com/1v382FzuMm — vantè |bg supremacist (@FENTYSOEK) October 14, 2018

The singer has been quite open about needing time to herself to process all that has been going on, pulling out of a scheduled appearance on the season premiere of SNL, being replaced by Kanye West.

Grande’s Instagram still has pics of Davidson on its photostream.

Davidson has disabled his Instagram account. Grande has disabled comments on her own account.

This is not the first time Ariana Grande has disabled the comments on her Instagram account; the first time was following the death of her ex, rapper Mac Miller.

Just hours before the couple’s breakup was announced, Grande was a no-show at the F**k Cancer Gala at Warner Bros. Studios in L.A. where Braun’s wife Yael Cohen was receiving an award.

“Someone I’m very close to was supposed to come to sing for you today, and because of things that she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today,” Braun said of Grande, according to E!. “And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, ‘She needs this time.'”