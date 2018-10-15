Prince William & Kate Middleton Are ‘Delighted’ With Harry & Meghan’s Pregnancy

In the early hours of this morning Kensington Palace officially shared the happy news that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in Spring 2019, causing the internet to all but explode.

The newest addition to the royal family will join his or her cousins at Kensington Palace, where Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are raising their three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-month-old Prince Louis. According to People, the Cambridges are “delighted” to hear Harry and Meghan’s baby news.

The new Sussex will grow up with George, Charlotte, and Louis, giving the three Cambridge children a live-in cousin to play with. Any children Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank have will also add to the growing brood of children playing in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not the only royal family members to have publicly expressed their joy at the baby news. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have all shared their delight over Meghan’s pregnancy.

Meghan and Harry reportedly shared their news during Princess Eugenie’s wedding reception at Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon, giving senior members of the family an opportunity to congratulate them in person.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is said to be ecstatic to hear her daughter’s lovely news.

There has also been an outpouring of love and support from royal fans across their social media platforms, wishing Harry and Meghan nothing but the best with their new journey as parents.

Other figures in the U.K. have also started to offer up their congratulations to the couple following the news.

“My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the happy news they are expecting a baby in the Spring. Wishing them all the best,” said Prime Minister Theresa May.

Another well-wishers came in the form of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who married the couple during their May 19 wedding in St. George’s Chapel.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their happy news! Prayers for them in the months ahead.”

While the news broke in the U.K., the couple were busy touching down in Sydney, Australia, ahead of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. Full details of their comprehensive tour, during which they have a whopping 76 engagements, can be found here.