Kenya Moore Asks For Gifts From Those Who Can’t Attend Her Baby Shower, ‘It’s About Class’

Pregnant Kenya schooled her followers about 'class' & 'etiquette' while seemingly calling out those who haven't RSVP'd for her baby shower.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is making it pretty clear that she’s expecting baby gifts from her friends and family – even if they can’t attend her upcoming baby shower. Per Daily Mail, the reality star recently revealed on Instagram Stories that she’d like to receive presents from her nearest and dearest even if they can’t make her celebration while also seemingly slamming those who have not yet RSVP’d for the event.

The site claimed that Kenya left a note on her Instagram Stories account on October 14 that first called out those who haven’t let her know if they’re attending yet just a few days before the shower.

“RSVP literally means RESPOND PLEASE in French,” Moore hit back on the social media site, “so if you get an invitation respond with a yes or no if you will be attending.”

Kenya then continued to discuss her upcoming party with her 1.3 million followers and her anticipation of gifts for her baby as she schooled them about “etiquette.”

“#Etiquette101 if you cannot attend a monumental life changing event in a friend’s life, it’s nice to send a gift anyway,” the reality star – who Celebrity Net Worth claims is worth around $800,0000 – continued in a second post shared over the weekend, adding “(Weddings, graduations, baby showers).”

“Or it’s about class?” Daly then continued. “It’s NOT about a dollar amount it’s to show you care the same way the person cared to invite you to share a moment in their life.”

Kenya’s post about class and etiquette on her social media account came just one day after the pregnant reality star showed off her growing bump on Instagram.

The stunning mom-to-be proudly flaunted her big baby bump in a tight, ribbed baby pink dress as she photographed herself posing in the mirror.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Taking the photo in her bedroom, Kenya smiled for the camera and captioned the picture, “Happy Saturday!”

Earlier this year, Moore got very candid about her weight gain on social media where she revealed just how much weight she’s gained during her first pregnancy.

Posting another picture showing off her bump, the Inquisitr shared that Kenya revealed during a conversation with her RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss in the comments section that she’s already up to 200 pounds and still has a little while to go until she welcomes her bundle of joy with husband Marc Daly.

“OMG! That baby is all the way out there now,” Kandi commented on the photo. Kenya then replied, “@kandi still have a few months to go and I [weigh] 200lbs!!!”

Moore confirmed she and her husband are expecting their first child together during the Season 10 reunion episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She revealed to host Andy Cohen that their child is due “late this year.”

Kenya later confirmed in an interview with People that she and Marc had conceived via IVF.