Here’s What Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Said About Starting A Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long talked about their desire to have children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby just five months after their Windsor Castle royal wedding. And while it seems like they’ll be parents before the honeymoon phase is even over, the pregnancy comes as no surprise to royal watchers. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been known for their baby talk.

Kensington Palace has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Duchess Meghan has passed the 12-week mark of her pregnancy and is in “good health” as she prepares to deliver the couple’s first baby this spring, about one year after the arrival of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newborn son, Prince Louis. The new royal baby will not only be half-American but also seventh in line to the throne.

After their royal wedding in May, the newlywed couple told BBC News they had plans to start a family in “the near future.” But Harry has also been on the fence about kids. In 2016, before he met his future bride, the young prince told he told People he has been “put off” about having kids at times.

“There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, ‘I’d love to have kids now,’ and then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, ‘All right, don’t need kids!’ There’s no rush. I think… I tell you what: There’s been times I’ve been put off having children.”

Prince Harry clearly changed his tune about children as he got a little older. And even before his engagement to the former Suits star, Harry told ABC News he was excited to start a family.

“I can’t wait for the day [to have children]. It will be fantastic. I adore kids. I enjoy everything they bring to the party.”

ET reports that Harry even once said, “I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young. I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job.”

Prince Harry found that person in Meghan Markle. The 36-year-old gave up her career as an actress to live the life of a royal wife, and that includes adding to the family lineage. While Meghan still longed to travel the world just two years ago, meeting the prince changed her direction.

But having a family was always on her bucket list. In 2015, Markle told Hello!she even bought a memento for her future daughter.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

One thing that is fairly certain is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t have a Brady Bunch-sized family. According to Hello, during a visit at EPIC museum of Irish Emigration in July, the newly married prince had a quick answer when a fan asked him, “My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children – when are you and Meghan going to get going?”

Harry, who got an eyeful of the woman’s kids, aged 10 years to 22 months, reportedly quickly shot back with: “Five children? Too many.”

But in March, during a visit to the Emerald Isles, Meghan Markle was enamored with a line of boutique baby products she saw after meeting the husband and wife team who created them.

“I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing,” an engaged Markle said of the line, which includes a baby bath and Moses basket, according to People.

Of course, royal family insiders always knew a baby would be at the top of Meghan and Harry’s to-do list.

“Expect to hear the pitter-patter of a little prince or princess in 2019,” a royal insider told Us Weekly shortly after the couple’s wedding in May.