Cardi B Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Jumpsuit During Date With Husband Offset

She gave birth to her baby daughter only three months ago, but one could never tell just by looking at Cardi B, who shamelessly flaunted her assets during her latest date with her husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi was spotted wearing a cleavage-baring outfit while out and about for in Los Angeles on Sunday night with her beau, the Daily Mail reported. The power couple headed to Argyle nightclub after going to Drake’s latest concert, where the 26-year-old Brooklyn native made sure she was the center of attentions in her daring fashion choice.

The artist wore a plunging metallic silver jumpsuit that left very little to the imagination and accentuated her tiny waist, and the billowing pant legs had elasticated ends. Cardi paired it with deep pink court heels and matching-colored eye makeup, topping it all off with a personalized thick silver chain around her neck that had her name encrusted on it, and huge hoop earrings that featured her baby girl’s name — Kulture.

The brunette bombshell left her long dark locks down in a straight style as she walked close to Offset, who looked stylish as ever in a read sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a denim jacket. The two were fresh out of Drake and Migos’ L.A. concert, who are currently touring together.

Cardi also shared a series of pictures and videos of the night with her Instagram followers, in which she revealed her earrings were designed by the New York City brand Pristine Jewelers. She could also be seen rapping while different tunes played in the background, and she even shared a hilarious video of herself brushing her hair with a fork with the caption “When you don’t have a brush so you use a fork.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s eye-popping look comes only weeks after vented to her over 30 million Instagram fans about the state of her busty assets — and the fact that she had to use duct tape to keep everything in place!

“I have never done this s*** in my life. I have to tape my t***ies up because son! Giving birth, like my t***ies was already like a little low, low, cause I got my t**s done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra so, you know what I’m saying?” Cardi said, adding that breastfeeding was not an easy task and that she was thinking about going under the knife again before the end of the year.

“If y’all see me gone in November, December, I’m getting my t**s done! Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a t***y renovation cause I gotta renovate these!” she added.