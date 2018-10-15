Senator Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Results Indicating Native American Ancestry

Although President Donald Trump relentlessly called Senator Elizabeth Warren names after claiming she was of Native American ancestry, today the senator released DNA evidence that she is what she claimed to be.

According to an NBC News report, Warren’s DNA test revealed “strong evidence” that she descended from Native Americans. While the Democratic senator from Massachutes hasn’t announced a 2020 presidential bid, many people believe that releasing these details indicates she’s planning to throw her hat into the ring.

Trump repeatedly referred to Warren using the racial slur “Pocahontas,” mocking her claims. The president accused the senator of making up her background to gain an advantage with her career. In releasing the DNA results, Warren may hope to mitigate an area where Trump could come at her during what could end up being an incredibly contentious campaign in 2020.

At one point at a rally in Montana this past July, President Trump offered to donate $1 million to the charity of her choice if she took a DNA test that showed she is an American Indian. She took him up on his offer. There’s no word yet on if the president plans to make good on that promise or not at this point.

According to a Boston Herald report, Stanford University professor Carlos D. Bustamante conducted and read the results of Warren’s test.

“The results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor.”

My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry. pic.twitter.com/r3SNzP22f8 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

The majority of the senator’s ancestry is European, and she admitted that she’s not registered as part of any Indian tribe in the United States. However, the way that tribes determine membership is not based on DNA at this time — a fact that may or may not change in the future. Warren understood that DNA testing does not equate becoming a member of a specific Native American tribe in the United States. She said that the tribes themselves determine their membership.

Bustamante said that Warren’s pure Native American ancestor occurred between six to 10 generations ago, which fits with the stories she’s told about her great-great-great-grandmother O.C. Sarah Smith, who the senator said was part Native American.

A video Warren posted via Twitter that interviewed her Oklahoman family members, her relatives, including her three brothers, who are registered Republican, discussed how offensive the president’s and other Republican’s remarks mocking Warren and Native Americans, in general, have been these past few years.

In the video, Warren asked, “The president likes to call my mom a liar. What do the facts say?”

“The facts suggest that you absolutely have Native American ancestry in your pedigree,” Bustamante replied.