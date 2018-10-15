Meghan McCain Pays Tribute To Father John During Visit To His Grave

The View co-host Meghan McCain shared a touching photo of her visit to the grave of her dad, Senator John McCain, on Instagram, inspiring others with her openness on dealing with the death of a close family member.

McCain shared a photo from her dad’s gravesite at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“I miss you the most on Sunday,” Meghan captioned the image, which shows off the many American flags and flowers left on John’s grave.

The senator died on August 25 following a long battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

View moderator Whoopi Goldberg and McCain both admitted to their own struggles with the aftereffects of death and they continue to work through the feelings one encounters when losing someone they love just days ago on the series.

The daily discussion show held a frank discussion about mental health on World Mental Health Day and both women agreed that grieving is not a quick process.

“One of the things I wanted to say when I came back was that we do not talk about grief and death enough at all,” McCain said, as reported by ABC News. “I’m in an intense grieving process right now, I’m still struggling with how to talk about it.”

“Make no mistake, I’m happy to be here on this show,” she continued. “But, mornings and nights are still really hard for me.”

McCain openly admitted that something as normal as the grieving process should be discussed more openly.

“We should be able to talk in our culture about dying, cancer, grief, without stigma,” she commented.

Goldberg agreed with her friend and co-hosts’ sentiments.

She remarked that although both her brother and mother died years earlier, she still continues to grieve their loss. Goldberg’s brother Clyde Johnson died in 2015 and her mother Emma Johnson in 2010.

The show moderator noted that grief changes as time goes on, but its effects are still as strong.

Since returning to the series, McCain continues to speak about how she is dealing with the aftereffects of her father’s death and how her family, friends, and her husband Ben Domenech have helped her deal with the feelings of sadness she encounters daily.

McCain also revealed on the series that since everyone grieves in a different manner, people should not shame one another for their feelings after someone they love dies, albeit from either a long illness or suddenly.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.