Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her Out Over Her Hair

Whoopi hit back after an Instagram troll made a remark about her dreads.

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at an Instagram troll who accused her of having “fake hair.” Per PopCulture.com, the actor and The View co-host recently slammed the user on the social media site after she shared a photo of herself backstage at a West End musical in London, England, over the weekend.

Whoopi was quick to clap back at the Instagram troll after they left the comment on a photo that showed her posing with Adrienne Warren, who was dressed as Tina Turner after starring as the musical legend in the London production of Tina: The Musical.

“Just saw Tina On the West End. @adriennelwarren you inhale her!” Goldberg captioned the sweet photo during her trip across the pond to the U.K. “Thanks to you and this fantastic cast for a great ride!!!”

But one fan was more focused on the hair that was on display in the upload, accusing Whoopi’s dreadlocks of being “fake” just like the wig Adrienne was wearing to portray the “Proud Mary” singer.

“That’s a lot of fake hair in one picture,” the person wrote in the comments section of the upload, which didn’t go unnoticed by the Sister Act and How Stella Got Her Groove Back actress.

Whoopi opted to hit back at the remark, responding, “Mine isn’t fake. Do some homework.”

While the star doesn’t tend to clap back on social media, she’s certainly not afraid to let her opinion known while discussing some sensitive subjects on The View with her fellow co-hosts.

It was just earlier this month that Goldberg slammed rapper Kanye West following his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. Goldberg called out his subsequent claims that he was bullied by the cast for his support of President Donald Trump and his decision to wear a red “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

Per Entertainment Tonight Canada, the actress and host also called out the “Gold Digger” rapper for a recent tweet in which he called for the U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment to be abolished.

“The 13th Amendment Abolished slavery, Kanye,” Goldberg hit back at Kim Kardashian’s husband. “So maybe, maybe, you wanna think, and write it down before you say it, so that you know what you’re saying.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Shortly before that, The Daily Beast reported that Whoopi called out Roseanne Barr for sharing a photo of her on social media which had been photoshopped. The original showed the star’s support for Hillary Clinton on her T-shirt, though the altered version made it appear as though she was showing her support for Donald Trump.

“Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you,” Goldberg responded.

“I didn’t fake my shirt, someone else faked my shirt. But that’s your tweet. That tweet came from you. So that’s yours,” she continued. “You did this to yourself.”